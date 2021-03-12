UPDATE: Man dies from injuries suffered in Haverhill fight

Mar. 12—HAVERHILL — Police said a man who was severely injured during a fight on Winter Street Thursday died after he was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital.

The man's name is not being released by investigators, pending notification of his relatives, police said.

Haverhill police responded to the area of 127 Winter St. at 4:31 p.m. Thursday for an "altercation of some kind" between the men, said Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

The fight did not involve a stabbing or a shooting, Kimball said.

A 34-year-old man suffered what Kimball described as "life-threatening injuries." He was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Boston hospital for further treatment, she said. He suffered blunt force trauma during the incident, she said.

Kimball said Haverhill police arrested a 35-year-old Haverhill man in connection with the incident. His name and the charges he faces were not available at press time. He was expected to be arraigned Friday in Haverhill District Court.

No information about what led to the altercation was available.

The building at 127 Winter St. contains apartments. It is at the southern edge of the inner-city Acre neighborhood.

Haverhill police, the Essex State Police detective unit and other State Police personnel are assisting with the investigation, which continues, Kimball said.

