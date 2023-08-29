Man dies from injuries suffered in ‘horrible tragedy’ at Boxboro recycling facility

A man has died from the injuries he suffered in a “horrible and unfortunate tragedy” at a recycling facility in Boxboro on Monday afternoon, officials announced Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a construction accident at an industrial recycling facility on Codman Hill Road just after 2 p.m. found a man in his 40s suffering from serious injuries, according to the Boxboro Police Department.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was flown to a trauma center for treatment. He later passed away.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the man was operating a heavy piece of machinery at the time of the accident.

“Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with all the family and friends affected by this horrible and unfortunate tragedy,” Boxboro police said in a statement.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Massachusetts Department of Public Safety, and Massachusetts State Police are assisting Boxboro police with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boxboro Detective Robert Arakelian at 978-264-1750.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW