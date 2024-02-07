Man dies from injuries he suffered after his kayak capsized on Sacramento River

A man died Sunday from injuries he suffered after his kayak capsized on the Sacramento River near Discovery Park last week as the river swelled with increased water flows, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The man in his 50s, who has not been identified, was not wearing his life jacket after falling into the water, though he had it with him, said Capt. Justin Sylvia, a spokesman with the Sacramento Fire Department.

Firefighters were called about 9:20 a.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of Garden Highway after a caller said a man floated down the Sacramento River.

A good Samaritan followed the victim as he floated near the confluence with the American River and tried several times to pull him out of the swift currents, Sylvia said.

Firefighters arrived to help the man as the good Samaritan had corralled him. Medics rendered medical aid and took the man to a hospital in critical condition, Sylvia said.

Residents should stay out of the river after increased water fell on it from two atmospheric river storms. Anyone seeking to traverse the flows should wear a life jacket year-round, he said.