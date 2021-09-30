Man dies of injuries in Sunday shooting in Harrison Twp.

Sep. 30—A man shot early Sunday morning in Harrison Twp. has died of his injuries.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed that Joseph Nicholson, 43, died Tuesday at a Dayton hospital.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. to a shooting in the area of North Dixie and Neva drives.

The gunshot victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to a release Sunday from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office has not released any suspect information for the shooting, which remains under investigation.