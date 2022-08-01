Man dies of injuries Sunday two days after shooting on Commons Drive in city's northwest side

A man is dead two days after a shooting in the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to a news release from police.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 12:34 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of N. High School Road where they found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The man died Sunday as a result of his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and determined the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Commons Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Gregory.Shue@Indy.gov, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

This article will update.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man dies days after shooting on Commons Drive