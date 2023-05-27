Man dies after jumping onto woman’s hood at QT, now she’s been convicted of murder

A woman who told police her boyfriend fell off the hood of her car as she drove away was recently convicted of murder.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Ronika Carswell, 48, drove off from the scene as her boyfriend hung from the hood of her car on April 24, 2020.

When police arrived, they found Carswell’s boyfriend on the pavement severely injured and bleeding from a head injury. Carswell’s car had left the scene.

Carswell told police that her boyfriend had fallen off the hood of her vehicle as she turned onto the interstate.

A law enforcement investigation learned that Carswell’s boyfriend had jumped on the hood of her car at the QuikTrip located on Chapel Hill Road during a dispute with her, so he wouldn’t get stranded at the gas station.

Carswell then sped away from the QuikTrip onto Chapel Hill Road with the victim still on the hood of the vehicle. Her boyfriend was clinging to the defendant’s hood until she reached the ramp to I-20.

Witnesses said Carswell jerked her vehicle sharply to the right causing her boyfriend to fall off the car.

Carswell’s boyfriend was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where died from his injuries.

After hearing all the evidence and testimony, the jury returned a verdict convicting Carswell of felony murder and aggravated battery on May 19.

Carswell faces a maximum punishment of life in prison.

