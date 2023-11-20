Man dies after June stabbing at Lynnwood apartment complex

Lynnwood police are investigating a stabbing in June as a homicide after the victim recently died, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

On June 6, a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 19700 block of 50th Avenue West.

Detectives determined the victim had been stabbed by someone he knew.

That man, Christopher “Cali” Anderson, was arrested for assault.

Now that the victim has died, Anderson’s charges were amended to murder.

According to the Lynnwood Police Department, Anderson pleaded guilty to manslaughter and may receive a sentence between 17 and 23 years.



