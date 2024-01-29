Man dies after kayak overturns in Seeley Creek in the Town of Southport, Chemung County

One person is dead following a paddling mishap Sunday afternoon in Chemung County.

Around 1:39 p.m., state troopers responded to a report of a capsized kayaker on Seeley Creek in the Town of Southport, according to New York State Police at Horseheads.

A 44-year-old man was kayaking with two other individuals when his kayak capsized, state police said.

The victim was eventually removed from the water and transported by Erway Ambulance to Arnot Ogden Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, troopers said. His name has not been released.

The two other individuals were able to make it to shore safely.

The investigation into the accident is continuing and no other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information is released.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: One dead after kayak accident on Seeley Creek in Elmira area