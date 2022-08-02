Man dies at LA Fitness after he’s shot while working out, Texas cops say

Mike Stunson
A man was shot and killed at a gym in what police believe was a targeted shooting, according to Texas reports.

The shooting reportedly happened around 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at an LA Fitness on the north side of San Antonio.

The victim was working out when another man approached him and shot him in the head, KENS reported, citing police. Quincy Mason, who witnessed the shooting, told KENS the shooting was like a scene out of a movie.

“When it happened, people were trying to run out,” Mason told the station. “People didn’t know if the gunman was there. They scattered like roaches.”

Police said the gunman fled the gym and was caught as he was walking down the sidewalk, according to KSAT.

The suspect, identified as Jessie Marqui MacWilliams, faces a murder charge, KSAT reported.

A weapon that police believe was used in the shooting was also found by officers, according WOAI.

A motive for the shooting is unclear, WOAI reported. The victim has not been identified.

8-year-old girl hospitalized after bullet hits her during exercise class, Texas cops say

Teen gunman fires shot while being held down by gym members at LA Fitness, NY cops say

