Man dies in Lafourche Sheriff's Office custody; Louisiana State Police investigating

A man died of what appeared to be a drug overdose, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Louisiana State Police are investigating the incident.

The Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance at 7:45 a.m. Dec. 21 at the intersection of Danos Street and the 4100 block of LA 1.

According to a release by the Sheriff's Office, an unnamed man appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was damaging a local resident’s vehicle.

When deputies arrived, the man fled and was apprehended.

"As the deputies were taking him into custody, the man became unresponsive," the release said. "Suspecting a possible drug overdose, deputies administered Narcan."

The man responded to the Narcan briefly, the release said, and he was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Sheriff's Office then contacted Louisiana State Police to investigate the incident.

Because of the ongoing investigation by the State Police, the Sheriff's Office is referring all questions to them. LSP is not releasing the name of the deceased until his family is notified.

