Man dies at Lake Region Residential Reentry Center

Feb. 14—RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A man suffered a medical emergency and died at the Lake Region Residential Reentry Center on Wednesday morning, Feb. 14.

The man was in his 30s, according to a press release from the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center. He died at approximately 7:20 a.m.

The death is being investigated by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

No further information was available as of Wednesday afternoon.