Man dies in Lompoc after being found with multiple gunshot wounds inside vehicle

Apr. 23—A 28-year-old man died Thursday night after police discovered him with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on West Maple Avenue in Lompoc.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue, where they located the injured man, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Vincent Magallon.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives have been conducting interviews and collecting evidence, according to Magallon.

Anyone with information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.