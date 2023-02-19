Man dies in Marion County jail

Indianapolis police and other agencies are investigating the death of an inmate at the Adult Detention Center on Saturday.

Thomas Patrick Justice Jr., 35, died Saturday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

'Left to die':Indiana’s county jails are home to a hidden epidemic that’s growing worse

Deputies were informed that Justice had fallen off the top bunk and was displaying seizure-like activity, and on-site medical staff rendered aid, the office said. Deputies called in additional support from the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

The death is being independently investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Forensic Services Agency, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office also is investigating to determine the cause of death.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Authorities investigating death in Marion County jail