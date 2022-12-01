The exterior of the Marion County Jail outside of Salem.

A 33-year-old man died in Marion County jail Nov. 23 after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Marion County Sheriff's Office officials publicly reported the death Wednesday, a week after William Schultz's cellmate found his body.

The cause and manner of death remains under investigation.

After the cellmate alerted deputies, medical staff began administering CPR and called for an ambulance, according to Sherriff's Office officials.

"Deputies and medical staff continued their efforts at life-saving measures until relieved by the ambulance personnel," sheriff's officials said in a statement. "Ambulance personnel took over and continued life-saving measures of Mr. Schultz, for a considerable amount of time and effort however he was pronounced deceased."

In accordance with the policy of the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office was asked to investigate the death as an outside law enforcement agency.

According to court records, Schultz was from Beaverton. He had been in jail since Nov. 18 and was awaiting trial while his bail was set at $20,000

Reporter Whitney Woodworth covers city hall, economic development and business for the Statesman Journal. For questions, comments and news tips, email wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter @wmwoodworth.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Man dies in Marion County jail custody