Man dies in Marseille after being hit by projectile during riots

French riot police officers stand guard during a demonstration against police in Marseille - AFP

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into the death of a 27-year old man who was hit by a projectile at the time of the riots on Saturday, the Marseille prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

Rioting caused chaos across France following the death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, whose shooting by police during a traffic stop sparked nationwide unrest for several days.

Prosecutors said the likely cause of the death in Marseille was a violent shock to the chest from a “flash-ball” projectile as used by riot police, but did not specify who fired or owned the gun. The impact led to cardiac arrest and sudden death.

The man died overnight on July 1 to July 2, while Marseille was engulfed in riots and pillaging, but prosecutors said it was not possible to determine where the man was when he was shot or whether the victim had taken part in the riots.

The biggest flashpoint on Saturday was in Marseille, where police fired tear gas and fought street battles with youths around the city centre late into the night.

Police officers try to disperse protesters with tear gas in Marseille - AFP

Flash-ball guns are designed to be non-lethal riot control weapons that do not penetrate the skin, but their use by police in France is disputed as the projectiles have led to the loss of eyes, head injuries and other trauma.

French President Emmanuel Macron met with hundreds of French officials on Tuesday to begin exploring the “deeper reasons” for the country’s plunge into riots.

The meeting at the Elysee palace in Paris with more than 300 mayors, whose municipalities suffered damage over a week of violence, came as the unrest eased across the country.

Thousands of people have been arrested across France following the protests - Anadolu Agency

“Is it a permanent return to calm? I will be cautious, but the peak that we’ve seen in previous days has passed,” Mr Macron said, according to a participant.

Nearly 4,000 arrests have been made since Friday, including more than 1,200 minors, according to justice ministry figures.

Mr Macron suggested fining the parents of children involved.

“With the first crime, we need to find a way of sanctioning the families financially and easily,” he said, according to comments reported by the Parisien newspaper.

