Man dies at Mat-Su prison while awaiting trial on 2022 charges

Dec. 27—A 65-year-old man died Tuesday while incarcerated at Goose Creek Correctional Center near Wasilla, according to the Alaska Department of Corrections.

Robert Michael Vidic's death was anticipated by medical personnel, the department said.

He was awaiting trial on charges of third-degree assault, driving with a canceled license, felony driving under the influence, violating conditions of release and probation violation. He has been in custody since July 2022, the department said.

Additional details about the death were not released due to privacy and security regulations, the department said.

Vidic is the 10th person to die this year while in an Alaska correctional facility. Eighteen people died last year while in custody, setting a record for the most deaths in a single year.