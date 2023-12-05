Man dies at Mat-Su prison after more than 10 years in custody

Dec. 5—A 69-year-old man died Sunday while incarcerated at Goose Creek Correctional Center near Wasilla, according to the Alaska Department of Corrections.

Artemy Arthur Hapoff's death was expected and had been anticipated by medical personnel, the department said. Additional details about his death were not available due to privacy policies.

He was the ninth person to die this year while in an Alaska correctional facility. Eighteen people died last year while in custody, setting a record for the most deaths in a single year.

Hapoff was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and had been in custody since 2010, the department said.