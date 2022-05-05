Man dies from May 2021 shooting at east side Indy park, police identify suspect

Almost a year after he was shot at an east side Indianapolis park, a 26-year-old man has died and police have opened a homicide investigation into his death.

Investigators found Keandre Coleman with gunshot wounds on the afternoon of May 26, 2021, at Wes Montgomery Park, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and died nearly a year later Tuesday because of the gunshot wounds, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives identified Keith Bryant, 25, as a suspect in the shooting and he was originally charged with attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in July of last year.

More news: Lebanon man accused of killing wife among winners in Indiana primary race

More: IMPD: Body found under 'suspicious' circumstances on old school grounds

When it became apparent Coleman was likely to die of injuries from the shooting, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the original charges against Bryant.

The charges were dismissed with the knowledge that Bryant was in custody on an unrelated case and expected to remain in custody with the Indiana Department of Corrections until at least December of 2028, according to IMPD.

After Coleman’s death, police opened a homicide investigation. The prosecutor’s office will make a final charging determination in the case, according to IMPD.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man dies after 2021 shooting at Wes Montgomery Park