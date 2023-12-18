Man dies in Monday morning crash, second fatal accident in Wakulla County in a week

A 57-year-old Tallahassee man died in a car wreck Monday morning in Wakulla County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver was on Sand Lake Road, south of U.S. Highway 98, approaching a right hand curve when he collided with a tree, according to the FHP.

He was pronounced dead on scene by Wakulla County Emergency Medical Services around 7:30 a.m., according to a news release.

The incident is the second fatal crash in Wakulla County in the span of a week.

FHP does not identify victims of traffic wrecks in news releases, with a spokesperson explaining "it is not appropriate to include the names of parties involved in a crash prior to next of kin being notified."

