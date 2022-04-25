Man dies after Monday morning shooting on east side of Indianapolis, police say

A man was killed Monday morning after a shooting in a neighborhood on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

The shooting was reported before 5:30 a.m. in the 20 block of North Gray Street, near Washington and North Rural streets. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the man inside a home with a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel took him in critical condition to a hospital. At noon, police officials announced the man had died.

The man’s identity has not been released.

The shooting on North Gray Street comes after a deadly weekend in Indianapolis. Five people were killed in a series of separate shootings across the city. The weekend culminated in a SWAT standoff that ended with three people dead inside a home in an apparent double murder-suicide, bringing the weekend death toll to eight.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting on North Gray Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Craighill at 317-327-3475 or Chris.Craighill@indy.gov.

