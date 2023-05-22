Man dies after Monday morning shooting in Peoria

A man is dead after being shot Monday morning on South Westmoreland Avenue in Peoria, according to police.

At 8:45 a.m., police responded to a Shot Spotter alert of four rounds fired in the 1600 block of South Westmoreland Avenue. While en route to the incident, police were informed a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole on the 1800 block of South Westmoreland Avenue, where they found a victim in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, where he later died.

No arrests have been made, and there is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man killed in morning shooting in Peoria, Illinois