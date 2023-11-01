Police release the name of the man who died in Montgomery shooting on Halloween

Police released the name of the man died in a hospital on Halloween night after being shot in the 4200 block of Knoll Gate Road.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the shooting at about 6:40 p.m. and made contact with Jeralyric Goldsmith, 25, who had life-threatening injuries, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

First responders took Goldsmith to a hospital, where he later died.

Police did not immediately release any other information. Anyone with any information related to the homicide should contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the department at 334-625-2831.

Police are investigating a homicide.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police investigate Halloween homicide, release name of deceased