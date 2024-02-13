Man dies after Moody Drive shooting

Feb. 12—VALDOSTA — Valdosta police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 33-year-old man on Sunday.

Police responded about 11:20 a.m. to the 500 block of Moody Drive after several people called E911 to report that someone was shot, according to a VPD statement.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Octavius Marshun McDougal, 33, with obvious signs of trauma to his torso, police said. Officers attempted life-saving measures on him until Emergency Medical Services responded and transported him to the hospital.

McDougal succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, the police statement said. His body was transported to the

Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner's Office.

Valdosta Police Department detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

This investigation is on-going, and at this time it appears to be an isolated incident. Detectives have developed a person of interest. Police said no further information will be released.

"There are numerous rumors being spread throughout social media, which hampers our investigation," the VPD statement said. "If anyone has any valid information on this case, we are asking that you do not go to social media but instead contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department."