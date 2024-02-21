Man dies in motorcycle crash on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, authorities say

A 26-year-old Forest Hill man died Saturday night when a motorcycle crashed on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Loris Burns Jr.

Fort Worth police responded to the accident shortly after 9 p.m. on eastbound I-30 near Eastchase Parkway.

Police said Burns was pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver who was involved in the crash stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating what led to the accident.

