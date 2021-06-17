Man dies in Mt. Juliet Police custody

Jun. 17—The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in, per a request from Mt. Juliet Chief of Police James Hambrick, following an incident that led to one man's death.

On Monday, Mt. Juliet police responded to a call on West Division Street, after an individual identified in a department news release as a "distraught female," called 911 to report an "unknown man in her home."

That report states that the caller said the unknown man was "sweating profusely, destroying property and not speaking clearly."

According to reports from police on the scene, when officers arrived, they found a man with indications of a "substance overdose and impairment."

The report said the male individual became "combative towards two officers," who subsequently employed "compliance techniques in an effort to gain control," which included use of a Taser.

According to the report, following the use of the Taser, the male ceased being combative, and officers were able to handcuff him.

The release further stated, "While handcuffed, an officer noticed the male was not breathing." The officers removed the handcuffs and began CPR.

The individual was transported to a nearby hospital, the release does not disclose which one, and was officially pronounced dead there.

Per department protocol, TBI was requested to investigate the incident.

In response to the fatality, Hambrick issued this statement, "Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this incident, including the family and loved ones of the deceased and the home's residents who were impacted.

"To ensure our officers conducted themselves properly, I requested the TBI to conduct an independent investigation. In addition, incidents like this are traumatic for our police officers, and those involved have been placed on routine administrative leave. All are in my prayers."

Mt. Juliet Police Department's public information officer, Capt. Tyler Chandler, said such leaves are department policy.

Before allowing officers to return to work after a traumatic experience, Chandler said they want to ensure that they are mentally prepared to re-enter the line of duty.

Chandler also said additional details would not be released pending updates on the investigation by the TBI.