Man dies of ‘multiple gunshot wounds’ in east Macon shooting, Bibb County coroner says

A 32-year-old man was shot to death Thursday afternoon at an east Macon apartment complex, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The homicide was the county’s fifth in 14 days and the 24th of the year.

The shooting victim, who suffered “multiple gunshot wounds,” was found shortly after 1 p.m. outside Building 30 at River Park Apartment Homes at 720 Tidewater Circle, the coroner said.

The apartments are behind the Baconsfield Kroger off North Avenue near Interstate 16 and the Ocmulgee River.

Jones said the victim had not been identified as of about 1:30 p.m.

What prompted the fatal gunfire was not immediately known.

The scene of a fatal shooting at River Park Apartment Homes on Tidewater Circle in east Macon on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Twenty-two of Macon’s 24 homicides in 2022 have been the result of gunshot wounds.

Six of the year’s violent deaths happened in January.

Six more, including the shooting death of an armed Florida man by police along Interstate 75, were in February.

Four were in March and three were in April.

Thursday’s slaying was the county’s fifth this month.

