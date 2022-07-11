Man dies nearly 2 weeks after being shot on Lyons Avenue in Norfolk

A man has died nearly two weeks after sustaining life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Lyons Avenue, Norfolk police said Monday.

On June 30, around 11:20 a.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Lyons Avenue, off Chesapeake Boulevard in the Ballentine Place neighborhood, following a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim, Omar T. Miller, 21, was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police have not released a motive or any other circumstances about the shooting.

Lauren Girgis, lauren.girgis@virginiamedia.com