Man dies in Newport News shooting; police investigating

A man is dead following a shooting in Newport News Wednesday night, according to police.

Newport News police say that at 8:34 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near Oak and Hampton avenues. According to a news release from police, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 8:38 p.m.

The man has not been identified by police and no additional information was available Thursday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com