Man dies after Norfolk shooting in Young Terrace

A man has died after police say he was shot in Young Terrace Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of East Olney Road for reports of an injured person shortly after 11 p.m. At the scene, emergency services found 42-year-old Edward K. Collins with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say Collins lived just blocks away from the scene.

He later died at the hospital. At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and police have not released information about a potential suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com