Man dies in north Minneapolis shooting

A verbal dispute may have led to a shooting that left a man dead early Tuesday in north Minneapolis, police said.

Police went to an alley behind the Handy Stop on the 2600 block of West Broadway about 12:20 a.m. and found a 23-year-old with gunshot wounds, a statement from Minneapolis police said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested and homicide detectives are investigating.

This is the 5th homicide of 2024, according to a Star Tribune database.

Anybody with information can submit anonymous tip by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or contacting crimestoppersmn.org.