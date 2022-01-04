Man dies in Norwich shooting

Police continue to investigate the weekend shooting death of a 46-year-old man in Norwich.

The deadly shooting happened at Mohegan Commons apartments, 90 North St., about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. The wounded man was taken to William Backus Hospital, where he died. They have not released the victim’s name.

Detectives believe he was targeted and not a random victim. They did not release any other information because of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Det. Chris Hawrylik by phone at 860-886-5561, ext. 3159, or by email at chawrylik@cityofnorwich.org.

Those who wish to be anonymous may call the department’s anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561, ext. 4.

