Man dies after officer-involved Linda shooting

Apr. 20—A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in an "on-duty shooting" incident Tuesday morning in the Linda area and sustained injuries after being dragged by a vehicle.

The CHP officer, who was not identified by the department as of press time, received aid at the scene on Dunning Avenue south of Hammonton Smartsville Road after he was allegedly dragged by suspect Ronald Charles Trapp's Honda Accord.

The CHP did not clarify if Trapp was shot before or after the officer was dragged.

According to the CHP, officers from multiple local law enforcement agencies responded to the incident and rendered aid to the injured officer and found the 34-year-old Trapp unresponsive in his vehicle that had crashed through a fence.

The officer was treated for injuries as a result of allegedly being dragged by the Accord and Trapp was declared deceased by paramedics who arrived.

The Yuba-Sutter Sheriff's Office Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team and the California Department of Justice Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team are investigating the incident at the request of the CHP.