Man dies in officer-involved shooting on Sunday in Shreveport

Louisiana State Police has released new information on the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning.

According to state police, at approximately 8:45 a.m. a Shreveport Police Officer initiated a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Marquette Avenue. The traffic stop led to a foot chase where, according to LSP, the male driver produced a handgun.

The male was then shot by an officer. He was struck and transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his injuries.

According to state police, no officers were injured during this incident.

Shreveport Police Department requested state police immediately following the incident. State police said, "Investigators are working diligently to process this crime scene and gather further information."

