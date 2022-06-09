Man dies in officer-involved shooting outside Walnut Park school; children safe

Police were on the scene Thursday morning following an officer-involved shooting outside Walnut Park Elementary School.

Law enforcement officials were on the scene Thursday morning following an officer-involved shooting outside Walnut Park Elementary School that left a man dead.

According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, there was a report of someone trying either to get into the school, where City of Gadsden and Gadsden City Schools summer programs were underway, or cars outside the building.

A Rainbow City police officer working as a school resource officer for the city program went outside and encountered that person, became involved in an altercation and called for backup, the sheriff said. Officers responded, and it resulted in that person being fatally shot.

The Rainbow City officer suffered minor injuries, according to Horton.

The Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency Management Agency advised people in Facebook posts to avoid the area because of an "ongoing police incident."

All children at the school were reported safe. According to Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick, children in the system's program were to be bused to Gadsden City High School. Parents were asked to bring identification when picking up children.

