Man dies in officer-involved shooting on White Lane

Mar. 19—A man who was shot by a Bakersfield Police officer late Saturday night in the 900 block of White Lane later died at a hospital, the Bakersfield Police Department reported Sunday.

Officers went to a parking lot in the 1500 block of White Lane around 10:21 p.m. on reports that a man armed with a knife was "behaving erratically," BPD said in a news release. At 10:52 p.m., officers found the man with what they called a possible knife. The man ran east on White Lane.

"An additional responding officer made contact with the suspect in the 900 block of White Lane and the officer discharged his firearm at the suspect who was struck," the news release said.

A screwdriver was found at the shooting scene, BPD reported.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. No officers were hurt, BPD reported.

BPD said the officers had body-worn camera devices, and footage would later be released to the public. The unnamed officer who shot the man was put on paid administrative leave, which is routine after a shooting.

BPD asks that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.