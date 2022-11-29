Man dies in officer-related shooting in Litchfield on Thanksgiving Day

A man shot by police after displaying a handgun in a credit union parking lot on Thanksgiving morning died the same day, according to information released by Illinois State Police Tuesday.

The suspect was 41-year-old Shane Michael Boston, said Melaney Arnold, a spokeswoman for ISP responding to an inquiry from The State Journal-Register.

Boston died after being transported to HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

An ISP trooper, Montgomery County sheriff's deputy, and two Litchfield police officers all fired their service weapons, according to an ISP news release last week.

No officers were hit or injured during the incident. ISP didn't say if Boston discharged his gun or how many shots officers fired.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

The ISP release said evidence would be submitted to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office after the investigation was completed. ISP said some video of the incident will eventually be made public.

Litchfield is about 45 minutes south of Springfield.

This story will be updated.

