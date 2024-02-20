Man dies after one of his venomous pet Gila monsters bites him, Colorado cops say

A man died after one of his two venomous pet Gila monsters bit him, according to news reports.

Police told 9News they responded to a Lakewood home Feb. 12 after a 911 call about an animal bite.

Once they arrived, officers learned the man had been bitten by one of his pet Gila monsters, police told the outlet.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died days later, police told KDVR.

When reached for comment, Lakewood police asked questions to be referred to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who did not immediately return McClatchy News’ request for comment Feb. 20.

An autopsy was done, but the man’s official cause of death is pending a toxicology test, CBS News reported.

The reptile, “one of only a small number of venomous lizards,” are illegal to own in Colorado without a license, Eric Harper, an investigator with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, told the outlet.

While a bite from the reptile is painful for humans, they rarely result in death, according to the San Diego Zoo.

“The vast majority of bites cause local swelling and bleeding,” Nick Brandehoff, a medical toxicologist and expert in reptile bites with the Asclepius Snakebite Foundation, told CBS News. “The last case I have been able to find was 1930.”

Measuring up to 22 inches in length, the reptile is the largest lizards in the country, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. They are primarily found in Arizona and Mexico.

Lakewood is about 8 miles southwest of Denver.

