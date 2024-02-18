Man dies in Orange County shooting, Sheriff’s Office says

A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting on the 2500 block of Banks View Circle on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:52 p.m. on Saturday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting on Banks View Circle where they found Juan Guerrero, 31, with gunshot wounds.

Guerrero was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, OCSO said.

There is no information about a suspect at this time, OCSO said.

The investigation remains ongoing.