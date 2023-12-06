Man dies over a year after assault at Rochester bus terminal; suspect not expected to be charged

A man who police say instigated an altercation at the Beaver County Transit Authority terminal in Rochester in March 2022 has died.

According to the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office, Jason Fioravanti, 48, died on May 7, 2023, of complications related to a traumatic brain injury.

Channel 11′s Jillian Hartmann is looking into this case further. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest.

The DA’s office said that on March 7, 2022, Beaver County 911 received a series of calls about a male causing a disturbance on a BCTA bus.

When the bus arrived at the terminal, Rochester police were asked to respond to reports of a drunk man who was bothering other passengers, specifically a young Black male. While police were on the way to the scene, the call changed to an assault requiring an ambulance.

>> Police looking for man they say took part in racially charged altercation

A man, later identified as Fioravanti, was found unconscious as the scene. He was taken to the hospital for a head injury related to the assault and died over a year later from complications.

Upon further investigation, officials found that Fioravanti was highly intoxicated and spent most of the bus ride harassing a Black male. He used racial slurs and threatened him, according to officials.

Officials also said Fioravanti was the sole instigator in the exchanges.

Both men got off the bus in Rochester and Fioravanti appeared to strike the Black male, according to officials. He hit Fioravanti back, who fell to the ground.

The Black male walked away. Police tried to identify him but no leads ever materialized. To this day, he has not been found.

The District Attorney’s office said that at this time, no charges will be filed in this case, as Fioravanti was the likely aggressor in the confrontation and the person who hit him may have been acting in self-defense and still hasn’t been identified.

Beaver County Crime Stoppers is officering a reward for anyone with information on this case. If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Rochester Borough Police Department at 724-774-7278, the Beaver County Detective Bureau at 724-773-8550 or Crime Solvers at 724-774-2000,

TRENDING NOW:

Man shot by Attorney General agent after fight at Pittsburgh Greyhound station, police say ‘You put my life in danger’ Woman jumps out of vehicle after Uber driver crashes on I-79 Crews battle working fire at Collier Township restaurant VIDEO: Items stolen from Hempfield Township storage unit worth nearly $5K in total DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts