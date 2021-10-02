Man dies in overnight shooting, Baltimore police say

A man was fatally shot overnight in Baltimore’s Oliver neighborhood, police reported Saturday.

Eastern District patrol officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert, a system that detects firearm discharges, at 1:43 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Caroline St.. They found the gunshot victim, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

There have been 28 other shooting deaths reported in the city in the past 30 days, including 4 in the same zipcode, data shows.