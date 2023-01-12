Man dies after overnight shooting in Orange County

Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Deputies said a man in his 20s was shot around 9:30 p.m. on South John Young Parkway, north of Holden Avenue.

Investigators said someone then drove the victim to Kaley Street, where he was taken to the hospital and later died.

At this point, deputies said they don’t know who shot the man or why.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it is currently investigating the shooting and did not release more details.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

