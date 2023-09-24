Man dies after overnight shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Pittsburgh police are investigating the death of a man who showed up at a local hospital after he was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

According to police, the man was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle in critical condition around 4 a.m. He later died of his injuries.

Police learned that the shooting may have happened in the 1500 block of Lincoln Ave., in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. They later found a vehicle struck by gunfire and other ballistic evidence in the area.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 armed robbery suspects flee Pittsburgh; arrested after police chase in Penn Hills Chiller Theater returns 60 years after original show aired on Channel 11 Penn Hills Police cruiser crashes into house in Pittsburgh during chase with armed robbery suspects VIDEO:Ride for Social Justice raises money to support programs for children with incarcerated parents DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts