Man dies and a passenger is hospitalized in crash along Deadman Gulch in Boise County

An Arizona man was killed early Saturday in Boise County after driving an off-road vehicle into a ravine along a rural road.

About 12:49 a.m., the 54-year-old from Mesa was driving on Deadman Gulch, a road near Clear Creek Lodge, which is southwest of Idaho City, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The man was traveling with a 49-year-old woman, neither of whom were wearing seat belts, according to the release. Neither party has been identified by name.

The woman was taken to a hospital by air ambulance, and the man died at the scene, according to the release. The woman’s condition is unknown.

“They failed to negotiate a sharp corner and drove 20 feet into a ravine,” according to the release. The pair were driving in a utility terrain vehicle, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the state police.