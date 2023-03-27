Hagerstown man dies in pedestrian crash on Dual Highway, police say in update

A 58-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday on U.S. 40 in Hagerstown, according to city police.

Officers were called at 2:05 p.m. to the 1800 block of Dual Highway, also known as U.S. 40, where they found Community Rescue Service personnel performing CPR on the victim, according to a Hagerstown Police Department news release sent Saturday night. The victim was on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes of U.S. 40 in the grass.

The victim, identified as Jody Moore of Hagerstown in a follow up email from Sgt. Scott Leeney sent Monday morning, was taken to Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown, where she was pronounced dead.

The initial news release stated the victim was a 57-year-old male, but Leeney's email Monday corrected the record.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, police said. The driver was a 37-year-old male from Chambersburg, Pa., driving a Ram 1500, Leeney said in the email.

The area where the incident occurred is east of the Hagerstown Commons shopping center.

An accident reconstruction officer is handling the investigation.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or who might have information about the incident can contact Officer T. Wolfe at 301-790-3700, ext. 330, or twolfe@hagerstownpd.org.

