Man dies after pedestrian-vehicle accident in northeast Columbia

An adult male was killed Wednesday evening after getting struck by a car in the northeast area of Columbia.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Columbia Police Department officers responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian accident in the 3200 block of Clark Lane, according to a CPD report on social media.

When officers arrived on the scene, they immediately began providing the victim with medical assistance until EMS arrived. The victim was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

All information regarding the victim will be released once the victim's next of kin has been notified, police say.

Police are calling the incident an ongoing investigation, and more information could be available soon.

