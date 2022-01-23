Man dies in police custody: Department says Tasers were 'ineffective' when used in arrest

The Springfield Police Department said a man died while in custody Saturday night after an arrest that involved a foot pursuit and two separate uses of a Taser.

Responding to a call to check a person at about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22, officers were sent to Casey's gas station on 949 S. Grant where they encountered two men "rummaging" through a trash dumpster in the parking lot.

"Officers discovered one of the men had an outstanding warrant," according to the release from Springfield Police Department.

Police said in the release that the man was placed under arrest, but "immediately resisted" when officers attempted to put him in handcuffs. A police officer deployed a Taser, "but it was ineffective," according to the department, which said the man then produced a knife, but officers knocked it away.

The man escaped and ran northbound on Grant, according to the department release, which said officers chased him on foot, caught him and deployed a second Taser. This one was also described as "ineffective."

"Officers continued to struggle with the man, and he attempted to pull a second knife from his waistband," the release said.

The department said the man was subdued and taken into custody after additional police officers arrived. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance to be medically cleared before being booked into jail.

"While enroute to the hospital, the man stopped breathing and paramedics began CPR," according to the police department. "However, those efforts were not successful, and he died at the hospital."

The department said the man's identity has not been released as police attempt to identify next of kin.

