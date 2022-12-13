Man dies in police custody at Miami-area auto parts store. An investigation is underway

An investigation is underway after a 42-year-old man died while in police custody at an auto parts store in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police say the course of events happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Auto Zone store, 9439 SW 56th St. in Kendall. Police said they responded to reports that a man was “being violent and throwing items.”

When officers arrived, they took him into custody. He then “became unresponsive” and officers began trying to resuscitate him, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took him to Baptist Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police say there is no evidence of use of force, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.

The Miami Herald has contacted Miami-Dade police for more information.

This article will be updated.