Man dies in police custody in Norwich

Feb. 4—NORWICH — A man died while in the custody of the Norwich Police Department on Friday.

Brenton Chambers, 42, of Norwich died while being held as a prisoner in a holding cell, according to the Norwich Police Department and Inspector General Robert J. Devlin Jr.

Chambers had been arrested on Thursday and was being kept in custody awaiting a court appearance that was scheduled for Friday, Devlin said.

No further information was immediately released about what he was charged with or about how he died. No arrest record for Chambers was in the department's logbook as of 4 p.m. Friday.

His death is being investigated by the Office of the Inspector General and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, police said.

A post-mortem was scheduled for Friday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington, Devlin's office said in a statement. "The Norwich Police Department will be handling notification of the next of kin," it said.

