Man dies after police standoff in Englewood

Jan. 17—A man died in Englewood on Sunday morning after a standoff with law enforcement, according to Englewood Police officials.

Shots were fired, but It is not yet clear whether the man was shot by police.

Englewood Police said officers responded to the 200 block of Eller Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, at the request of a female resident. Police said the woman was concerned "due to the presence of a wanted male that had an active felony warrant for his arrest."

According to police, they confirmed that the man, who was possibly armed with a firearm, was hiding under a bed upstairs. Police evacuated the other occupants of the home and contacted the suspect, who they said ignored repeated commands to exit the bedroom.

Englewood Police described the confrontation as follows:

"A K9 officer from Perry Township Police Department responded to assist. After deployment of the canine into the bedroom, a single gunshot was heard believed to be from the hiding suspect. In response, the Perry Twp. officer fired his handgun in defense of his canine partner. During this incident, two less-than-lethal (beanbag) rounds were fired by an Englewood officer because of the suspect's non-compliance with verbal commands. The suspect died on scene. A handgun was recovered from the suspect's hand."

Asked whether the Perry Twp. officer's shot killed the man, or whether the man shot himself, or whether he died in some other way, Englewood Police Sgt. Mike Lang said the cause of death would be determined by the coroner's office.

Police also have not publicly identified the deceased man, pending notification of next of kin by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Englewood Police said they asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to respond to the scene to handle the criminal investigation, including crime scene processing and evidence collection. That investigation is ongoing.

Englewood Police said they will conduct their own administrative investigation pertaining to policy compliance by involved officers.