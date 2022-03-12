Man dies after possible arson incident Thursday

Mar. 12—A 39-year-old Alaska man died Thursday after an incident involving a fire at a home in Brownsville and possible self-inflicted wounds.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said the man allegedly vandalized a family member's home in the 9200 block of La Porte Road in Brownsville before setting it on fire early Thursday morning. The department said the man was reportedly visiting relatives in the area.

At about 2:40 a.m. Thursday deputies responded to a 911 call from the residence where the caller allegedly said that her adult son had assaulted her and was destroying the home.

When deputies arrived, they reported seeing the man inside the home bleeding from what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds.

The department said additional people inside the home were able to exit the residence and were taken to safety. The suspect, however, was noncompliant and remained inside when a fire allegedly was started in the interior of the home and quickly spread.

As deputies continued to negotiate with the Alaska man to get him to leave the home, flames inside grew. The man eventually came out, the department said, and was allegedly combative but was able to be detained and removed from the porch of the residence as flames fully engulfed the home.

The department said as the man was being led away from the fire he became unresponsive. Paramedics on the scene began CPR and the man was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout hospital where he later died.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said a coroner's investigation is underway to determine the man's cause of death and that his name will be released pending additional notification to out of area next of kin.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.